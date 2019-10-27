David W. "Dave" Drummond
November 22, 1955 – October 18, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Dave was born in Inglewood CA, on November 22, 1955, to William H. “Bill” and Geraldine “Gerry” Drummond. He died suddenly on October 18, 2019, of complications due to cancer treatment. The family moved to Eaton, CO, when he was 15 years old. He graduated from Eaton High School in 1973. The family then moved to Bothell, WA. There, he met his best friend, Brian Watson. Dave, his brother, Jim, and Brian, along with a few other friends, spent a wonderful part of their youth drag racing at Shilshole Bay. Dave was always proud there was only one other car in Seattle, WA, that could beat his.
In 1976, he moved to Wenatchee, WA, and went to work at AMC, Jeep, Subaru dealership as a mechanic and later, as the Service Manager. In May of 1977, he met the love of his life, Karen Kay Schroyer. They married December 3, 1977, and spent 42 happily married years together, raising their two children: Will and Gerri Louise. In November of 1990, he and his business partner, Harry Horn, opened H&D Auto Service.
There are many things Dave enjoyed doing in his life, 4-wheeling, target shooting, bowling, playing pool, and fishing, sitting on the deck drinking a beer with his brother, Jim, raising his children, the soccer games, cub scout meetings, swim meets, camping trips, and beach combing at the ocean. The annual firewood and Christmas tree excursions, watching drag races, NASCAR, football on Sundays, and BBQing for family and friends. He loved listening to his favorite music very loudly and dancing with Karen whenever “their song” was playing, Randy Travis’ “Forever and Ever, Amen”. He never grew tired of sitting around a fire and reminiscing about the “Good-ol-Times”. He really was a friend to all who entered into his life - just don’t piss him off.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Gerry Drummond; aunt, Helen and uncle, Earl Smith; uncle, Bud Drummond; uncle, Bill Snyder; and his best friend, Brian Watson. He is survived by his wife, Karen Kay; son, William David “Will”; daughter, Gerri Louise; aunt, Mary Louise Drummond; sister, Julie Clayson; brother, Jim (Lisa) Drummond; grandchildren: Alea (Hunter) Clark, Jaxon and Ginny Gilnes, Margaret “Meggi” and Ryane Vonderhorst; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends, that are considered family.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at H&D Auto Service, 527 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Please bring your memories. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.