David Wayne Mayo, age 59, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away with his family at his side on September 17, 2022. Dave was born on December 24, 1962, in Riverside, CA, to Lionel Cecil Mayo and Delores Elaine Fanning. Dave moved to the Wenatchee Valley, where he meet Trini Cuello in 1989. They were married in June of 1991.
Dave was a loving husband to Trini Mayo and father to sons, Cory and Alex Mayo. As longtime residents of East Wenatchee, Dave and Trini raised their boys in Fancher Heights, where their house was ground zero for neighborhood kids and families.
Family was very important to Dave. He and Trini often hosted family events, where Dave was king of the BBQ. Dave was a talented cook who enjoyed preparing and serving gourmet and beautifully plated meals to family and friends and anyone else who showed up for dinner.
Dave enjoyed golfing, NASCAR, travel, trivia, astronomy, cornhole, casinos, cruising, and wordle, which he played daily with Trini. He was always very competitive, often winning the annual golf tournaments he and his friends hosted. These annual golf tournaments will forever be cherished memories by those who were lucky enough to attend.
As part owner of "Shipper's Choice" and "Complete Logistics" located in Wenatchee, WA, Dave and his partners have served the Wenatchee community for 35 years, since October of 1987.
Dave leaves behind a large family including his brothers from Wenatchee, WA: Stephen Michael Mayo and his wife, Noriko, Daniel Bradford Mayo and his wife, Mary, and Mark Mayo. Dave also leaves behind his sister, Kathy Gastreich and her husband, Kevin of Olympia, WA; and his beloved extended Cuello family of Mesa, WA. Dave also leaves behind the many who lovingly called him "Uncle Dave." Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel and Delores; and his sister, Patty.
Dave will be remembered for his kindness and generosity. He always offered a hand to anyone in need, even complete strangers. Together, Dave and Trini served their community by delivering meals through "Mobile Meals", serving East Wenatchee and Wenatchee.
Farewell our great love. Have fun flying through the universe on your surfboard as a fish named Delwood! We will always love you.
A Private Service, by invitation only, will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, 1600 Country Club Dr., East Wenatchee, WA. Instead of flowers, please consider donating to Mobile Meals at www.mobilemealsofwenatchee.org. Dave's family appreciates your contributions. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com.
