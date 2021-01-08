David Wray Pitts
March 13, 1947 - December 12, 2020
Shelton, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
David Wray Pitts of Shelton, WA, passed away on December 12, 2020. David was born in Wenatchee, WA, on March 13, 1947, to James and Mary Pitts. David enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the submarine service from 1967 to 1975.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lisbeth; daughters: Alicia and Courtney (Joel); son, David James (Breeanne); and four grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's research at https://act.alz.org/.