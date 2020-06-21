Dawn G Frazier

March 29, 1979 - June 5, 2020

Prineville, OR

(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)

Dawn passed away on June 5, 2020l, after a three-year battle against pancreatic cancer. She was born in Springfield, OR, and graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1967, and studied dental hygiene at LCC. She married Doug Frazier in June of 1970. They moved to Virginia, and then to Germany, where Doug was stationed. They returned to Eugene, OR, where they raised their three children.

Doug's work took them to Wenatchee, WA, and then they retired in Prineville, OR. Dawn was very involved with 4-H, church activities, Alzheimer's Association, sewing/quilting, and her grandchildren,

Dawn was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda; and her father, Kendall Kimball. She is survived by her husband, Doug; children: Janelle (Mike) Deedon, Justin (Melissa) Frazier; grandchildren: Clay, Stephen, and Elise; her mother, Azalea Kimball; and brothers: Fred, Claude, and Dan Kimball.

A Memorial will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at the park on NE 4th St. and NE Elm St., in Prineville, OR.