Dawn Marie Reeves
April 26, 1972 – August 31, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
A million beautiful words won’t be enough to describe the woman Dawn was. Here is the best I can do: on a rainy, Oregon Wednesday, April 26, 1972, Dawn gently and quietly came into this world to a proud mama and a dad that secretly wanted a boy. She quickly became daddy’s little girl with her perfectly placed dimples and baby fawn eyes. Dawn’s early childhood years were spent in and around the Portland, OR, area, where she attended Concord Elementary School. Even as a small girl, Dawn’s gentle spirit shined: always the first to help any one in need, always a friend to the friendless, and always a cheerleader for the underdog.
Dawn’s favorite times were weekend camping trips (her fish cleaning skills were impressive) and at night, keeping an eye out for Bigfoot or his son, Stubtoe - it was a job Dawn took seriously. When Dawn was ten, mom decided it was time for a change. We packed up and moved to South Dakota, mom’s birthplace, where a giant family of aunties and cousins were all there waiting for us. That following year, our family grew again, when our mom married Harvey Schaible, and with him, came two sons: Revi and Brett.
Dawn flowed right into country life. Thanks to extended family, much time was spent on a real farm complete with cows, goats, a stinky donkey, one buffalo, and even an arctic fox. Dawn never missed a mud puddle or an adventure. Thank you, Schantz and Diane.
During this time, Dawn attended school in Leola, SD. There, Dawn was confirmed into the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Dawn came to Wenatchee, WA, and started high school at Wenatchee High School. There, she met her life-long bestie and former partner in crime, Julie Smith. Dawn graduated Class of 1990, and Wenatchee Valley College came next, where she got her degree. From there, her career in the apple industry began. Starting with Bardin Farms, where she perfected her skills and worked with people she loved. Thank you, Jan and Darrell Collins.
Her current position was “World’s Best Shipping Lady” at Columbia Fruit, where she loved her work family, Rob, Martine, Joey – she loved y’all.
Dawn had the spirit of a Serengeti lioness. She held a quiet deep faith, and she was The Amazing Auntie Dawn. A roll never greater than a mother, came to Dawn, when Lila Kimberly Sanchez gently came into this world 15 years ago. From that day on, every breath Dawn took was made with love for her precious daughter, Lila.
On August 31, 2020, a rupture of the heart took Dawn from us at 48 years young. Our sister walked out life’s door, jumped into her magic red hot rod, revved the engine, turned the tunes up and brought the top down. Now she’s riding that highway in the sky.
Dawn would want this said: “Be kind, it’s free. There is beauty everywhere. Life is short. Thank a Veteran.”
Dawn is survived by daughter: Lila. Lila’s dad, Chilo Sanchez; sister: Kim Reeves; half-brother, Mark; step-dad, Harvey; and step-brothers: Revi and Brett; three nieces; three nephews; and two great-nieces. Dawn’s mother, Donna Schaible, passed just three months ago, and her father, in April 2005.
Dawn’s cremains will be placed with her mothers in the Leola City Cemetery in Leola, SD, on September 19, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. From there, we will caravan to City Lights in Aberdeen, SD, and celebrate a short life well lived.
Memorials can be sent to Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Floral memorials for Dawn’s Celebration of Life can be made to Kessler’s Floral, Aberdeen, SD, 615 6th Ave. SE, Aberdeen, SD, 57401. https://www.kesslersgrocery.com/department/floral. The family invites you to share a memory on Dawn’s Tribute Page at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where a photo video tribute is also available to view. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
Just remember: we have the moon
and stars to share.