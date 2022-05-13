Dean A. Russell of Manson, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham, WA, on April 27, 2022, after a short Illness. He had celebrated his 91st birthday two weeks earlier. Dean was born April 13, 1931, in Chelan, WA to parents, Arthur and Olive Russell. He grew up close by in Manson, attending school and graduating in 1949. Dean proposed to Charlotte (Roe) Russell by letter and sent her money to buy a ring while she was working in Washington, D.C. and they married on November 26, 1954, in Manson. They continued to live and raise their family there and were married for 63 years until her passing in 2017.
Dean was an apple orchardist and Trout member, until his retirement. He lived in the same Manson home since age eight. When Dean was 17, he spent a year in a Yakima, WA hospital with Polio. He always enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially at the Lake Chelan cabin in the summers. Dean enjoyed playing cards, boating and relaxing to watch a Mariners or Seahawks game.
Dean is survived by his children: Jim Russell of Manson, WA, and Joni Russell, of Lynden, WA; grandchildren: Jesse Russell and Jana Russell. He also has many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank his friends for keeping in contact throughout the years: Jorge Espinoza (his buddy), Brian Strausbaugh (his coffee buddy), Jack Ward (classmate and best man), and Lyle Smith (classmate).
The Russell family plans to Celebrate the Lives of Dean and Charlotte together, at the family lake cabin in August Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.
