Dean C. Nichols
June 29, 1920 - January 5, 2021
Spokane Valley, WA
(formerly of Omak, WA)
Dean C. Nichols, a longtime Omak resident, passed away January 5, 2021, in Spokane Valley, WA, at the age of 100. Dean was born June 29, 1920, in Tacoma, WA, the son of Mike and Jessie Nichols of East Wenatchee, WA. He graduated from Wenatchee High School and attended the University of Washington. He was a veteran of World War II, serving as a staff sergeant in the Air Force for three and a half years, specializing in communications. After the war, Dean worked on the business side of a Wenatchee weekly newspaper, then, in 1947, moved to Omak, WA, when the county's first daily media, KOMW radio, was established. For the next 34 years, he enjoyed his life in Omak, serving as manager and President of the company, until retiring in 1981.
In 1953, he met Betty Stevens, who was visiting an Omak friend. Two years later they were married.
Dean felt honored to have served as a director of the Washington State Association of Broadcasters and as the west coast director of the Daytime Broadcasters Association. He was also active in many other professional organizations. He especially enjoyed his 20 years as a director of Wenatchee Federal Savings and Loan Association, which later became Columbia Federal, and was honored to be a founding director of the Wenatchee Valley Clinic Medical Research Foundation. Dean was also a strong proponent of, and helped in, the founding of the Omak schools' Vocational Technical Center many years ago. He was also a lifetime member of the Elks, Kiwanis, and Omak Chamber of Commerce. Dean only left the Omak-Okanogan County community he loved about two years ago, to be near his daughter and family in the Spokane area.
Dean had strong faith in his God and served many years as a ruling Elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Omak. He often expressed his many blessings of good health, true friends, a loving partner in his wife, Betty, and the true goodness and character of his two sons and daughter. He never forgot his loving parents and the opportunities given him. His credo was to "pass it on." In his final year, he also liked saying "Life is sweet." Dean and Betty together also had the opportunity to travel and see much of the world.
Surviving are his daughter, Deanna Dusenberry of Spokane, WA, with husband, Bob; sons: Mike Nichols of Klamath Falls, OR, with wife, Lauralee, and Todd Nichols of Gig Harbor, WA, with wife, Donna; and four loving grandchildren also survive. Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Betty.
A private future Ceremony at Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens is being planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Hospice of Spokane at https://www.hospiceofspokane.org/ or the hospice of one's choice. Dean would also greatly approve of contributions to both the Omak Senior Center, 214 N. Juniper St., Omak, WA, 98841, and Okanogan Senior Citizens, 37 Morris Rd., Okanogan, WA, 98840 or the charity of one's choice.