Deane W. Paul
Cashmere, WA
Deane W. Paul, 76, was born August 31, 1944, in Milwaukee, WI. He moved to Leavenworth, WA, in 1970, and married Sharon Tucker, in 1975. They lived in Leavenworth and Cashmere, WA. Deane was a talented musician. He enjoyed playing guitar and the five-string banjo, in a band made up of him and his ten siblings. Deane was an avid fisherman throughout his life, and also enjoyed woodworking. He worked as a machinist at PA&E for many years.
Deane was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Alice Paul; and his twin brother, Gene, in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, his step-children: Von (Lora) Tucker and Tara (Jeff) Radach; four grandchildren: Robert (Jen) Tucker of Bozeman, MT, Steve Tucker of Wenatchee, WA, Jon (Cassandra) Hendricks of Wenatchee, WA, and Rachel (Roman) Salazar of Seattle, WA; and one great-grandchild, Rowan Hendricks of Wenatchee, WA.
A Service will be held Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Assumption, 300 S, Division St., Cashmere, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.