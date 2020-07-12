Deanna Pearl (Faidley) Garton
Chelan, WA
Deanna Pearl (Faidley) Garton passed away at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, on July 7, 2020. She was born on July 14, 1939, in Topeka, KS, to Leon and Clara (Hefner) Faidley. When Deanna was a teenager, the family moved to Chelan in 1951.
Deanna married Dale Garton on May 12, 1957, and they had two daughters: Deanna Lee Garton and Debbie Garton Reed.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deanna Lee. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Reed; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Feel free to leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.