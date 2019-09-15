Deanne Maxine (Gordon) Clark
June 2, 1929 - August 26, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Deanne M. Clark passed away on August 26, 2019. The entire month, she was surrounded by family, friends, and loving caregivers at Senior Haven and slipped away peacefully at the age of 90.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Via Gordon; brothers: King and Bub Gordon; and sister, Irene Gallant. Deanne is survived by her children: Doug Clark, Todd and Christine Clark of Anchorage, AK, Shannon and Hugh Freels of Manson, WA, Shelley Costello of Wenatchee, WA; nephew, Danny Gallant of New Jersey; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Calvary Bible Church, 601 First St., Wenatchee, WA. Pastor Steve Whitney will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Northwest Lions Foundation, at any Lions Club.