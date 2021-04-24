Debbie Sue Gregg
April 10, 1957 - April 21, 2021
Quincy, WA
Debbie Gregg, 64, of Quincy, WA, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughters: April Gregg, Lindsey Vickery, Brittany Albrecht, and Lacy Vargas; father: Leo Agens; sisters: Julie Kuntz, Joan Galbraith, and Kristen DeCoteau; along with her many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wenatchee Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Friends who wish, may make memorial donations in her name to Seattle Children’s Hospital at https://www.seattlechildrens.org/giving/.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.