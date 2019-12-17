Deborah Lea Myers Loisel
January 30, 1949 - December 11, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Deborah was born in Kirkland, WA, to Walt and Shirley Myers. She was raised in Seattle, WA, with her brother, Bret Myers, where she graduated from the second full graduating class of Nathan Hale High School.
Deborah welcomed her first child, Stacey Christine, in 1967, with her first husband, John Skalka. She later married the love of her life, Terry Loisel, in December of 1970. Terry remained a devoted husband for 49 years and father to their three children: Shannon, Stacey, and Tara. Together, they lived in Woodinville, WA, Omak, WA, Kirkland, WA, Bothell, WA, Monroe, WA, Tonasket, WA, and to her forever home in East Wenatchee.
She loved life, family, and good friends. She loved traditions. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She worked in many different fields, mostly surrounding customer service from: waitressing, to record and beauty retail, to owning her own business in accounting, called Round the Clock Bookkeeping. She had many talents, one of which was floral design. She made beautiful floral swags and arrangements from her home business, The Personal Touch. She was a wonderful cook. She loved the Lord and did volunteer work serving women and families in need. Her favorite past-times were reading, camping, fishing, pool and bowling league, music, and collecting. Deborah held the Washington State Women’s Pool Championship in the mid 1970’s. She had an extensive collection of books, records, CD’s, crafts, and chickens. Deborah never did anything halfway, it was always over the top! She had a zest for life and an infectious laugh that will always be remembered.
Deborah was survived by her husband, Terry Loisel of East Wenatchee, WA; son and daughter-in-law, Shannon and Melody Loisel of Darrington, WA; daughter and son-in-law, Tara and Sean Larsen of East Wenatchee, WA; brother and sister-in-law, Bret and Marg Myers of Carlsbad, CA; her ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Walt and Shirley Myers; and beloved daughter, Stacy Mallette.
Please join us in Remembrance of Deborah on December 21, 2019, at Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA. Viewing at 12:00 noon. Memorial Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.