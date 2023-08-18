Deborah Renee Irmer 17 hrs ago 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Deborah Renee IrmerDecember 9, l971 - August 19, ,2021Wenatchee, WAOur Daughter, Sister and Mother, left us too soon. We did not have a chance to say good-bye. But there will be a day when heaven's gate will open and we will see you again.We miss you.Love,Your Family To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Irmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary