Debra Sue Larson

Debra Sue "Debbie" Larson
Rock Island, WA
Debra Sue "Debbie" Larson, 60, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, January 30, 2020. Debbie was born April 22, 1958, in Fort Worth, TX. She married Zane Larson October 1, 2005. She was an amazing daughter, mother, wife, and grandmother, and she will be missed very much.
Debbie was preceded in death by father, Edward Huff; and sister, Donna Pimintel. Debbie is survived by her husband, Zane Larson; mother, Zella Huff; brothers: Gene Hall and Alan Huff; sister, Ruth Hall; daughters, Tina Scott and Tanya Jones; step-daughters: Brandi, Ashley, Brieann, and Tianna Larson; grandchildren: Marcus Smith, Michael Smith, Summer Jones, Dustin Anderson, and Hunter Jones.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., at the Rock Island Community Church, 304 Rock Island Dr., Rock Island, WA. 98850. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.