Debra Sue Myers
Cashmere, WA
Debra Sue Myers, 67, of Cashmere, WA, passed away on April 21, 2020, of heart failure. Debbie was born on August 10, 1952, to Ray and Doris Christensen.
Debbie always wanted to be a nurse. She graduated from Wenatchee Valley College with an R.N. degree. She worked at the Central Washington Hospital, Parkside, and Cashmere Convalescent. She retired in 2012, to stay home with her hubby, Doug.
Debbie is survived by her husband/boyfriend of 31 years, Doug Pinkston. She is also survived by her three children: Bill, Chris, and Brooke. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Doris Christensen; sister, Rita; and brother, John.
There will be no funeral service. The wake will be held at a later date. Call Doug at 509-782-3946 for information. Please leave a message.
Many thanks to all emergency and medical personnel and first responders. Thanks to the Sheriff's that stayed here until Heritage Memorial Chapel arrived. Thank you very much.