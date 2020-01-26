Dee C. Beler Gere
East Wenatchee, WA
Dee C. Gere passed away and entered heaven's gates, on January 14, 2020, at the age 76. Dee was born in Fort Smith, AR, to Troy and Mildred Martin, on October 19, 1943. At a young age, Dee and her family moved to Washington state to work in the apple industry. Dee attended Wenatchee and Lake Chelan High schools and was a candy striper at the Lake Chelan Hospital. In May of 1962, Dee married Norman Beler of Heavener, OK. Together, they had two children: Robin Chambers and Clint Beler.
Dee was secretary of Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church for a number of years, where she and her family attended church. Dee was also a member of Eastmont Baptist Church for many years. She also worked for the Eye and Ear Clinic and Healthy Options in the years to follow. Dee truly enjoyed taking care of her patients and caregiving for her clients.
Dee married Lyle D. Gere, of Wenatchee, WA, in January of 1987, gaining four additional children: Joy, LoyKay, Bonnie, and Daniel.
Dee deeply loved and cared for all members of her family and those that she had opportunity to assist through her employment. Dee was a comfort to many in her homecare occupation; a true friend and a blessing to many. Dee’s faith in God was strong and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. They were the “get up in her go” and she enjoyed spending time with them, whenever possible. Dee and Lyle’s dog, Zoe, was her constant companion and a great comfort in her last days.
Dee is survived by her children: Robin (Beler) Chambers of Wenatchee, WA, Clint Beler (Kristi) of East Wenatchee, WA, Joy Gere (Jim) of Yakima, WA, LoyKay Dugan (Russel), Bonnie Lyle Johnson (Tom), Daniel Gere (Nancy) all of Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Troy Chambers (Britni), Kevin Beler, Kayte Johnson (Jordan), Kyle Beler, all of East Wenatchee, WA, Kimberlee Giffen (Brayden) of Queen Creek, AZ, Mathew Lyle Busch (Jenn) of Wenatchee, WA; great-grandchildren: Shawn and Calum Chambers of East Wenatchee, WA, Alice Denman of Chelan, WA, Brooks Johnson and Blakely Johnson of East Wenatchee, WA. Dee was preceded in death by her father and mother; husband, Lyle; one brother, Eddie Martin; and a great-grandchild, Shawn Brett Chambers.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 302 9th Street, Wenatchee, WA. A private inurnment will follow at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA.