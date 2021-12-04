Delbert Gene Hanson was born February 26, 1940, in Priest River, ID, to Ralph and Verda Hanson. Dell passed away December 12, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. During his young life, he was raised in the Sandpoint, ID, area, later graduating from Grandview High School in Grandview, WA, in 1959.
Delbert married Ann Creighton on June 25, 1960. Later, he married Frances Culberson on December 30, 1991, and they were married until her death on June 28, 2002. After Frances’ death, Dell married Carole Lynnette Carr on May 17, 2003, and they were together until his passing.
Delbert was in the United States Coast Guard from March 1960, until March 1964, serving on the C.G. Cutter MODOC and also had lighthouse duty at the New Dungeness in Sequim, WA. After his service, he was employed as a log scaler and retired from the Pacific Rim Log Bureau. Dell later owned a convenience store in Medical Lake, WA, for several years; then he completed barber school, and cut hair in Medical Lake, WA, and later Chelan, WA, owning his own shop. He retired in 2013.
Delbert was a member of the American Legion in Manson, WA. Also, from a young age, he loved the outdoors: fishing, hunting, hiking, and having a small farm always pleased him.
Dell is survived by daughter, Dellann Myland and husband, Garret of Redmond, WA; son Russ Hanson of Everson, WA, son Raymond Hanson and wife, Wendy of Port Angeles, WA, daughter, Janet Shepherd and husband, Justin of Bellingham, WA; step-son, Paul Kelley and wife, Elvira of Manson, WA, step-son, Cory DeShetler and wife, Amber of Marysville, WA, and step-son, Mike Culberson of Ferndale, WA. Delbert is further survived by five grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Delbert Hanson was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph L. and Hanson and Verda Klaus; sisters: Edith Warren, Dorothy Reevers, Eileen Hanson, and Betty Jane Hanson; and one brother, Melvin Ralph “Bud” Hanson.
Graveside Services for Delbert Hanson will be Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Brian Ross officiating.
Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com.
