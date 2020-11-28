Delilah D. Hickman

Delilah D. "Dee" Hickman
East Wenatchee, WA
Delilah D. "Dee" Hickman died on November 11, 2020, at the age of 86. Dee was born on March 16, 1934, to Otto and Lulu Fischer (Springer), in Millboro, SD. The family relocated to Peshastin, WA, when she was very young, where she grew up and graduated from Peshastin High School, in 1952. Dee married Joseph E. Hickman, the love of her life, in 1954, and they were blessed with five children: Steve, Cindy, Randy, Joe, and Becky.
Dee was a beloved school bus driver for the Eastmont School District, for over 20 years. Dee remained young at heart, always active riding her bike, making it her goal to ride 2,000+ miles a year, and competed in numerous Ridge to River competitions, throughout the years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, baking, spending time with family, and cheering on the Seahawks. She was a faithful member of the Faith Lutheran Church and a member of the Alder Guild. She now joins the company of the Saints in Heaven.
Delilah is survived by her children: Steve Hickman, Cindy Hickman, and Randy Hickman; six grandchildren: Casey Blaufuss, Jaime Hickman, Chelsey Blaufuss, Andrew Hickman, Matt Hickman, and Mitchell Chilson; along with seven great-grandchildren who adored her; sisters: Gloria O’brien and Shirley Johnson; and brothers: Dick Fischer and Gary Fischer.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to the Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.