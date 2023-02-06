Della Fay Moore
May 28, 1932 – February 2, 2023
Ephrata, WA
Della Fay Moore, a longtime resident of Ephrata, WA, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, after a brief illness; at the Lodge at Mallard's Landing in Gig Harbor, WA, where she relocated in 2022, to be near her daughter. In May, she celebrated a wonderful 90th birthday in Ephrata, which all her family enjoyed.
She was born Della Fay Law on May 28, 1932, in Wenatchee, WA, the first child of Delmar and Lena Fay (Melton) Law; siblings: Bonita and Gordon, would soon make it a family of five. Later, her family would grow to include step-parents, Paul Gill and Elma Law; along with three more sisters: Kay and Jeanne Law, and Cris Gill.
A natural beauty with an engaging smile, Della was always proud to have been chosen as a member of the Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty.
Della met her sweetheart, Lowell Francis Moore, at a Wenatchee High School prom. She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1950, and then attended one year at Wenatchee Valley Junior College. On July 28, 1951, Della married Lowell Francis Moore at Ohme Gardens. They made their first home in Pullman, WA. Della worked for the college, while Lowell finished his degree at WSC in Interior Design and ROTC.
After graduation, they traveled to Texas and then to Florida with their new young son, Michael Francis. The Air Force then stationed them in Othello, WA, where Cheryl Diane was born, and soon after, they relocated to their forever home in Ephrata. Della and Lowell's family would grow and flourish there, with two more sons: Steven Kenneth and Kelly Dean.
Della helped build the family business, Moore Furniture, typing monthly statements and decorating for the holidays. She was very active in the Ephrata community, including directing the Miss Ephrata Pageant for several years. She served many during coffee hour at the United Methodist Church and worked countless other volunteer positions. Della was a proud and active member of both PEO and Beta Sigma Phi. Some of her favorite pastimes were playing the piano and modeling for all the local dress stores. She always kept herself physically active. She loved working in her yard and tending to her roses. She finished 25 Bloomsday races, her last at the age of 86. She also loved entertaining for holidays and parties, and she was famous for her elaborate decorations and costumes. Her imagination conquered every theme with delight and enthusiasm. At the close of each party, she would often say, “You're not leaving already!”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell, in 2015; her parents, Fay and Paul Gill, Delmar Law, Elma and Owen Rasmussen; and brothers-in-law: Alex McLean and Rich Livermore. She is survived by her brother, Gordon (Sandy) Law; sister, Bonita McLean all of Wenatchee, WA; and sisters: Cris Johnson of Anchorage, AK, Jeanne (Don) Jovag of Tucson, AZ, and Kay Livermore of Roseburg, OR; sister-in-law, Beryl Jean Kinney of Yakima, WA; four children: Mike (Karen) Moore, Kelly (Janice) Moore of Ephrata, WA, Cheri (Allen) Pickering of Gig Harbor, WA, and Steve Moore of Richland, WA; nine grandchildren and spouses; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Family was everything to Della, and she was very proud of her brood of 42. She loved each one dearly and cherished all the time she spent with them. Now Della is running God's party store with her beloved Lowell rolling his eyes beside her! Thank you to all those who helped care for Della this past year, especially the staff at the Lodge at Mallard's Landing in Gig Harbor, WA.
Viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. to noon, on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Nicoles Funeral Home, 157 C St. NW, Ephrata, WA. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1012 C St. SW, Ephrata, with internment immediately following at the Ephrata Cemetery, 333 E St. SW, Ephrata. Arrangements are under the care of Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com.