Della S. Tait Brett
Wenatchee, WA
Our feisty and funny, caregiving conversationalist, Della S. Tait Brett, passed away peacefully at Avamere, in Wenatchee, WA, during the early morning of April 15, 2021, after a prolonged illnesses. The family offers gratitude for her care and thankfulness for the many lifelong friends, who made an effort to visit despite the challenges of Covid. Della was born on September 25, 1948, in Wenatchee, to Thomas Jefferson Tait and Beatrice Lucille (Mitchell) Tait. As a still three year-old girl, she traveled in her parent’s care to Seattle, WA, for open-heart surgery, at that time one of the very first people in the state, let alone children, to undergo the procedure. The operation was covered by The Wenatchee World and later, formed her choice of vocation.
Della grew up in the large stone house that once graced the corner of Crawford and Methow Streets. She remembered walking through apple orchards to and from school, and the friendships of neighborhood children. She cherished memories of fishing with her dad at Alta Lake and other outdoor destinations, panning for gold on Blewett Pass, and traveling across country with him to pick up a new city garbage truck from Detroit, MI. In early adolescence, she was active in Rainbow Girls through the Masonic Lodge, and rode on Rainbow’s float in the Apple Blossom Parade. During this time, she was also confirmed in faith at Grace Lutheran Church, where in later years, she enjoyed accepting calls to volunteer on her assigned month-long serving team, even if Della didn’t much take to church itself.
In 1966, she met her future husband at Wenatchee’s roller rink, while on spring break, introduced by mutual friends. Della had always said she wanted to marry a doctor or a farmer, and despite the fact that she was descended from Waterville plateau homesteaders, the family wonders if she knew what she was getting into by dating a farmer. She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1967, and, after attending nursing school through the Deaconess Hospital and Wenatchee Valley College, she and Gordon Brett wed, in 1970. They made their home on Badger Mountain, where Della terrorized local farmers with her speedy driving and gravel road corner drifting while commuting to work in an RT Charger to the “old” Eye & Ear Clinic, on Orondo Street. The annual New Year’s Eve Brett Family Sledding Party soon commenced and lasted through 1985.
Once married, Della was active in the Badger Mountain Ladies Club and hosted many baby showers, square danced for a few years with the Appleland Promenaders, joined a sorority, Beta Sigma Phi, and with family, enjoyed summers at Lake Chelan and the Lake Chelan Yacht Club. After the death of her first child, Della embraced motherhood upon the birth of her son, John, who quickly became her main focus of attention. She volunteered regularly to support his schools and activities, whether in the classroom or on the playground of Cascade Elementary School, or later, by assisting with or producing plays for The Short Shakespeareans and Eastmont School District.
In 1986, the family moved into East Wenatchee, WA, where Della opened a daycare in her home and loved all the children in her care, hosting Santa Claus Christmas parties each year and sometimes hanging her Christmas tree upside down. As her son grew, she delighted in welcoming John’s friends to her home for creative problem solving competitions and Associated Student Body campaign parties as well as for movies and games, always ready with a bowl of popcorn. Her mischievous, rule-breaking streak shone strongly then, especially when chaperoning junior high TPing excursions in her station wagon; her rule was that we only TPed people we liked. If your house was TPed, it was a badge of honor.
The family remains saddened that Della struggled beginning in mid-life upon the death of her father, son’s graduation from high school and departure, her divorce, and various health challenges, all which transpired during a short period, in the mid-to-late 90’s. She never fully recovered, though continued to seek health and stability with the support of her mother and occasional interventions by her son. As long as she was able, after the closure of her daycare, she served as a caregiver, never abandoning her identity as a “nurse,” and served in schools as a teacher’s aide and as a personal caregiver for the elderly. She followed her mother and father into membership in organizations like the Eagles, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and The Moose Club, and patronized establishments like the Igloo Tavern. She went wherever community fellowship and drinks were strong. Sometimes a bar is a church for people who feel broken and connection to others offers healing balm.
Della was predeceased by both her parents; sister, Deda Tait Kenyon; and daughter, Janelle. She is survived by ex-husband, Gordon Brett; son, John Brett; and nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. Throughout her life, she entertained us, laughed and yelled her strong feelings, socialized with abandon, rooted for the underdog, valued people over rules, and will remain fondly in our hearts, after first keeping us in hers.
Della Brett’s Celebration of Life and Reception will take place at 1:00 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Post-reception drinks and hors’ d’oeuvres will commence at a yet determined location. Cards and recollections may be sent to her son, ℅ Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St, Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
In lieu of flowers, Della wished to leave a legacy for her son. Friends may make memorial contributions to support John’s street ministry work in San Francisco, by sending a check in Della’s honor to SFCARES, 1541 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA, 94109.