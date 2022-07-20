Delores Stoops, 96, of Clemson, SC, wife of the late Donald Stoops, passed away July 14, 2022.
Born in Oregon, she spent most of her years in Washington State, until moving to upstate South Carolina with family several years ago. Mrs. Stoops graduated from Seattle Pacific College with a Bachelor of Education degree, graduating magna cum laude. In Delores' early married years, she and Don served as missionaries to native indigenous populations in several island villages in British Columbia, BC. Later she was a member of the Ephrata First Baptist Church, where her husband served as a pastor for many years. She also spent many years as a Title I Reading Teacher in Soap Lake, WA, where she was passionate about teaching children to read. Delores also enjoyed quilting, gardening, and many different kinds of crafts. Upon her retirement from teaching, she and her husband were active volunteers helping build cabins and a water system at a church camp, Camp Bighorn, in Montana.
She is survived by her son, John Stoops of Lynden, WA; daughters: Christy Lindberg of Brewster, WA, and Janice Hinson and husband, Tim of Pickens, SC; daughter-in-law, Barbara Stoops of Pasco, WA; grandchildren: Ken Stoops and wife, Kristy of Pasco, WA, Michael Stoops and wife, Chloe of Monroe, WA, Melinda Stoops Baldwin and husband, Justin of Spokane, WA; step-grandchildren: Lindsey Williams of Poulsbo, WA, Margaret Huseby and husband, Joe of Spokane, WA, and Beth Hinson of Seattle, WA. Delores was predeceased by her husband; parents; and son, LaMar Stoops.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Clemson Downs and Prisma Hospice of the Upstate for the excellent and loving care they provided to Delores. Arrangements in care of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson, SC, and RobinsonFuneralHomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Delores Stoops as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.