Deloris M. (Bradley) Norell
September 26, 1926 – June 15, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Deloris M. (Bradley) Norell, 95, passed away June 15, 2022, at Wenatchee Valley Hospital. She was the oldest of seven children born to Joseph and Adelphine Cote on September 26, 1926, at Overly, ND, and raised on a farm in Willow City, ND. Deloris attended Notre Dame Academy throughout her school years.
As a youth, she understood French and learned to play the accordion. Along with her brother, Don, she often performed at a local radio station. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1945, where she was voted “Most Attractive” by her classmates. After high school, she attended NDSU and worked as a dental assistant in Bottineau, ND.
During a break, she went to visit her cousin, Lorraine, in Seattle, WA, and that's where she met WW II veteran, Howard Bradley, who often courted her in his seaplane over picturesque Lake Union. It worked! They married April 13, 1949, at Bottineau, ND, and lived in the Seattle area for two years, where she once again worked as a dental assistant.
Due to Howard's job, they moved to Goldendale, WA, then Pateros, WA, and eventually moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1960, where they raised their three children.
A vibrant and faith-driven member of St. Joseph's Church, Deloris was a well-liked 27-year member of St. Damian's Guild. She also served on the Chelan County Election Board for many years and volunteered in the attendance office of Wenatchee High School in the early 1980's. A devoted and nurturing wife and mother, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling and visiting with friends and family. Deloris's main focus was always ensuring her family's needs were meticulously met, and God was always at the center of whatever task was at hand.
Howard passed away suddenly in 1994, so Deloris discovered herself living alone for the first time. She found companionship with her cat, Buddy, and cultivated some important friendships. After several years, she started corresponding with a former classmate from NDSU. As a result, Deloris married former Army medic and business owner, Stan Norell, in 2002. They lived in Wenatchee and Eureka, CA, until his death in 2013.
She returned to East Wenatchee, WA, and once again lived alone, yet close by her daughter, Kelli, who was readily on hand to care for her needs. The two of them embarked on a memorable road trip in 2015, from Washington to North Dakota, where she thoroughly enjoyed visiting all her cherished family members one last time. As her health gradually declined, Deloris transitioned from her cozy apartment to a nearby adult family home, where she lived her remaining three years tended by the compassionate staff and regular contact with her close family.
She is survived by her three children: Scott Bradley, Kelli Wisemore, Neil Gay-Bradley, and their spouses; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings: Donald Cote, Dorence Cote, Luwanna Gibbs and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Howard and Stan; as well as her sister, Therese Reamer in 2015; and brother, Gayland Cote, in 2016. Her brother, Marlin Cote passed away two months after her on August 14, 2022.
A Memorial Mass Celebrating her Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on September 26, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Please express your thought and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangement are in the care of Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.