Delvin O. Schorzman
November 23, 1939 - October 2, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Delvin O. Schorzman, age 79, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at his home in East Wenatchee, WA. He was born on November 23, 1939, in Burley, ID, to Oscar and Edna Schorzman.
He married Irene (Williams) Schorzman on October 9, 1965. They lived a fulfilling life together and had two beautiful daughters. After graduating from Quincy High School, Delvin studied at Wenatchee Valley College and Mexico City College before earning a B.A. in Economics and a Minor in Chemistry at Central Washington University, where he met his wife of 54 years.
He worked for Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation District as Business Manager for 27 years before retiring in 2006. Previously, he held positions in Programming and Systems Analysis for Bechtel Corp. in San Francisco, CA, and Montreal, Quebec. Additionally, he owned and operated a farm in Quincy, WA.
Delvin enjoyed life's simple pleasures, including spending time with family and friends, traveling, Seahawks games, genealogy research, helping others, and volunteering his time with the East Wenatchee Planning Commission, Eastmont Kiwanis Club, and the Salvation Army Advisory Board.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Schorzman; daughter, Jennifer Taylor (David); granddaughters: Kirsta Sheline, Julia Vassallo, and Justine Vassallo; and brother, David Schorzman (Annarae). He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Elaine Sheline; and sister, Doris Schaefer (Ron).
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, where arrangements have been made. If desired, memorial contributions can be made at wenatchee.salvationarmy.org.