Denise (Hall) Dawson
July 31, 1962 – April 18, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Denise (Hall) Dawson, passed away peacefully in the early morning of April 18, 2023, after a short, but hard fought battle with cancer. Denise was born at St. Anthony's Hospital on July 31, 1962, in Wenatchee, WA, to Dennis and JoAnn (Lorraine) Hall. She attended St. Joseph's Elementary, Pioneer Junior High and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1980.
Growing up, Denise loved to swim and swam competitively on the Wenatchee swim team. She also cherished all the summers that were spent at the family cabin on Lake Chelan, where she learned to ski, could swim to her hearts content, and lay out in the sun with all of the McMonigle girls. There were many family trips as she grew up, whether it be in the camper to the ocean, or Disneyland, or Spring Break trips to an amusement park in California, or going on her first airplane trip to Maui, HI, all with the Baumgardner family.
After graduation, Denise moved to Spokane, WA, and attended Kinman Business College, where she earned a certification as a Medical Assistant in 1982. Denise eventually moved to Seattle, WA, where she continued her career as a medical assistant and eventually started her family. Denise had her only daughter, Amanda, in 1990. From the day Amanda was born, they were inseparable. Denise was very involved in anything that Amanda did, from swimming, to volleyball, or being a part of the PTO at St. Anthonys School in Renton, WA. Denise and Amanda loved to shop, go out to eat or just hang out and watch a movie.
In 1998, Denise joined the team of Inglewood Family Health in Kenmore, WA, as the bookkeeper, before becoming the Office Manager in 2003. She was skilled and knowledgeable, and led with kindness, fun and a smile on her face. Her office was tiki-themed, complete with an ever-growing display of flamingos. It's here, that she met her husband of 16 years, Dr. Tom Dawson. Married in 2006, Tom and Denise were companions, play mates, and best friends. Tom loved to make her laugh and they loved being together, whatever they were doing, be it at their cabin on Discovery Bay, dinner with the kids at Tokyo Grill, or a quiet evening at home watching Perry Mason and Matlock reruns.
Denise was an animal lover and worked at the Humane Society in 2008-2009. In 2017, she got her beloved dog, a mini-Schnauzer, they named Audi. Denise brought a warm, calm presence to every space she entered. Rarely flappable, Denise was cool under pressure and made every group she joined more enjoyable. She always made you feel special to her, either with a kind word, a compliment, or a thoughtful gift she picked out, just for you. Denise loved dinners with friends and family, beautiful things, and walking Audi. Denise was dearly loved and will be desperately missed.
Denise is survived by her parents, Dennis and JoAnn Hall; husband, Dr. Thomas Dawson; daughter, Amanda Gomes; sister, Jody Richards (Rob); and nephew, Cooper; step-children: Molly DuQue (Justin) and Andrew Dawson (Elizabeth); and grandchildren: Brinly and Myla DuQue, and Benjamin and Finnley Dawson.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the Eastside Foursquare Church, 14520 100th Ave. NE, Bothell, WA, 98011. All are welcome to join us to honor and Celebrate the Life of Denise. Inquires and questions can be sent to Molly DuQue, 406-580-4224. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Denise's honor at your local Humane Society.