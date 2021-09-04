Denise Lee Schoenmakers

Denise Leah “Dee” Schoenmakers, 65, a lifelong Wenatchee Valley Resident, entered into rest on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital, in Wenatchee, WA. Dee was born on March 8, 1956, in Wenatchee, to James and Virginia (Cole) Rankin. She was raised in Cashmere, WA, and graduated from Cashmere High School, with the class of 1974. She made her home in Peshastin, WA.
She moved to Wenatchee in 1978, and briefly worked at the Rock Island Tavern. Dee went to work at Cascadian Fruit Shippers, where she was the shipping clerk, then later, for Sears, where she managed furniture sales. After Sears, Dee worked at Haglund’s Trophies, before going to work at the Van Well Nursery. She was initially an executive secretary and later, became their customer service specialist. She worked for Van Well’s for over 20 years, before retiring in March of 2021. Dee worked as a volunteer for the Washington Apple Education Foundation. She had also started a business known as Data Unlimited, a proofreading company.
Dee met James “Jim” Schoenmakers and they were married on August 1, 1981, in Coeur d’Alene, ID. She especially enjoyed cooking, gardening, and crocheting. Dee and Jim made a trip to New York that was extra special.
Dee is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Schoenmakers; daughters: Brooc (Jason) Barb and Nichole “Nikki” Rueth; step-daughter, Jill (Brad) Mumm; siblings: Debbie Carter, Daniel (Tammy) Rankin, Dwayne Rankin, and Dara (Steve) Bricker; four grandchildren: Jeremy Barb, Chloe Barb, Jackson Mumm, and Grace Mumm. Dee was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held on the lawn outside of the Cashmere Church of God Faith of Abraham, 5700 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, WA, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. The family asks that green (Dee’s favorite color) be worn to the service.
Memorial Donations can be sent to the Cashmere Church of God, Faith of Abraham at 5700 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, WA 98815. You are invited to view Dee’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
