Denise M. Briggs
March 27, 1953 – January 4, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Denise M. Briggs was born to Harold and Marion McKim at Ft. Devens Air Force Base, MA, on March 27, 1953. She passed peacefully into the arms of her heavenly Father, on January 4, 2020, following a five year battle with cancer.
Denise grew up in the Columbia Basin, graduating in 1971, from Ephrata High School. She attended North Idaho College and then worked in banking. Denise decided she enjoyed working with people more than money, and went to work in the catering business for Iron Horse Restaurant. In 1972, she married Dave Bernett in Post Falls, ID, then moved to Wenatchee, WA, where they owned and operated their own landscaping business. Working outside with flowers, trees, and plants was a creative time for her.
Denise then entered the medical field as an ophthalmologist assistant at the Eye and Ear Clinic for Drs. Radewan and Scull. In 1992, she married Steve Briggs, of East Wenatchee. She ended her medical career at WVC Research Department, working clinical trials. At this time, she acquired the nickname “The Emu Lady” as she raised emus and sold emu products at the local farmer’s market.
Denise was a member of Eastmont Community Church and earlier, a member of Sage Hills Free Methodist Church, where she worked with the youth group for many years. She was a 4-H leader for horses, which fulfilled the desire to learn to ride in all phases, embarking on many trail and camping outings, with her husband.
Steve and Denise shared many adventures boating, swimming, camping, skiing, biking, and dancing, where they were members of many square dancing and clogging clubs. They enjoyed their time spent at Lucerne, Lake Chelan, and were members of the Lake Chelan Boating Club. Denise was known for her big smile. She not only lit up the room; she was the life of the party!
Denise was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ginger; and her brother, Rick. Denise is survived by her husband, Steve; two step-daughters: Cyndi Newman and Samantha Briggs; four nephews, and one niece: Jeremiah Hutchins, Joe Hutchins, Josh Hutchins, John Hutchins, and Joanna Hutchins; and four grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Eastmont Community Church, 783 4th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. You are invited to view her online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.