Dennis Allen Clinkenbeard
Wenatchee, WA
Dennis Allen Clinkenbeard, age 78, of Wenatchee, WA, passed peacefully on October 15, 2019. Dennis was born on May 2, 1941, in Tonasket, WA, to parents Harold and Lucile Clinkenbeard. He graduated from Molson High School and attended WVC and CWU. Dennis was drafted into the U. S. Navy and served on the USS Constellation and later, graduated from WSU in Mechanical Engineering. He worked at Ford Motor Co., then moved to Bangor, WA, and worked on Trident Submarines, and then, retired to Grand Coulee Dam, and drove a school bus part-time. Dennis loved Ford cars, drag racing, reading, watching tennis, and was a devoted Christian.
He is survived by his wife, Jessie Clinkenbeard (Diamond-Burts); children: Luke Clinkenbeard and Adam (Suzanne) Clinkenbeard; brothers: Doug (Germaine) Clinkenbeard and Arlie (Sandie) Clinkenbeard; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Lucile Clinkenbeard; and his sister, Rosalie Clinkenbeard.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Molson Cemetery with Pastor Steve Whitney officiating. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory of Oroville, WA, is in care of arrangements.
