Dennis DeWitt Rushing passed away at home on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Dennis was born to Gordon and Myrtle Rushing on August 6, 1946, in Wenatchee, WA. He grew up in Chelan, WA, and entered the Navy in 1966, serving in southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.
Dennis was employed by Cascade Helicopter Service in the 1980's and then as a field man in Royal City, WA, before working at the Department of Agriculture in Wenatchee, WA, until 2015, when he retired. He was an avid fisherman and thoroughly enjoyed his friends and family. He married Dayle Stallings in 1970, and they lived in Wenatchee and Royal City, WA, during their married life together.
Survivors include his wife, Dayle; daughter, Robin Shockey; sisters: Barbra Zeller and Carmen Denton; sisters-in-law: Christy Rushing, Karen Stallings, Lana Granger (Roy); and numerous beloved nieces; and nephews.
He valued his many dear friends and cherished the fond memories of vacations and fishing trips with many of them over the years.
No Funeral Service is planned at the present time. Dennis will be deeply missed. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
