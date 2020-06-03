Dennis G. Page
August 19, 1935 - May 23, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Dennis Gail Page arrived at his new Heavenly home on May 23, 2020. He was born in La Verne, CA, to Sennie and Lambert Page. He had one older brother, Joyce Page.
Dennis served in the U.S. Army, won an Arthur Murray Award for Ballroom Dancing, and raised a mountain lion named Duke. But his best adventure, was riding his Harley from California to Washington for a blind date with Lea Littlefield, who later became his wife. They spent the next 20 years traveling and enjoying their golden years. Dennis took wonderful care of Lea, until she passed in 2019.
Dennis will be missed dearly by his family, many friends, and his little buddy, Cooper. We would like to thank Hospice and the Bonaventure Crew for all they did for Dennis.