Dennis John Carney
1947 – 2022
Rockdale, TX
(formerly of Cashmere, WA)
Our beloved brother, father of five, grandfather of 11, and friend, Dennis John Carney passed away at his home in Rockdale, TX, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the age of 74. Dennis was born in 1947, in Pittsburgh, PA, to John Regis and Mary Ellen (Cline) Carney. Dennis, his three brothers, and one sister, grew up in the South Hills of Pittsburgh. After Dennis's father passed away, when Dennis was 16, he worked tirelessly to help his mother provide for their family. After attending Catholic schools for many years, Dennis graduated from Baldwin High School and later, earned his degree in metallurgical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.
Dennis met the love of his life, Beverly Anne Parrish, as a blind date to her Senior Prom in 1967. They were married in 1968. Dennis and Beverly were happily married, and best friends, for nearly 52 years. They were blessed with five children: Dennis, Jr., Stacy, Kevin, Kimberly, and Melanie.
Dennis began working for the Aluminum Company of America in 1969. He worked in many senior leadership positions throughout his career at Alcoa in Washington, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Australia, before returning to Rockdale, TX, and retiring in 2003. As an avid outdoorsman, Dennis covered hundreds of miles biking, skiing, and canoeing. He had many cherished memories of competing in many races individually and in the family Ridge to River relay race. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hiking with his family and friends. Dennis was an extensive reader and has amassed a huge collection of books.
After retiring from Alcoa, Dennis and Beverly partnered with their son, Kevin, to start an orchard business in Cashmere, WA. This was a very exciting endeavor and resulted in Dennis and Beverly dividing their time between Washington and Texas for 17 years. Dennis joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2020, of which his wife was a long-time member, and spent the last years of his life actively involved in genealogy and church activities. Dennis voiced his feeling of having lived a lifetime of wonderful adventures with his soul mate.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Anne (Parrish) Carney; parents, John Regis Carney and Mary Ellen (Cline) Carney; brothers: Cary Carney and Tim Carney; and his sister, Mary Carney. Dennis is survived by his children: Dennis Carney, Jr., of Utah; Stacy Vickrey and husband, Gary, of Utah, Kevin Carney and wife, Valerie, of Washington, Kimberly Secrist and husband, Brian, of Texas, Melanie Moody and husband, Jason, of Texas; grandchildren: Austin Vickrey, Elizabeth Carney, Madeleine Moody, Mesa Vickrey, Kyle Carney, Jack Carney, MollyJo Moody, Brett Secrist, Misty Carney, Jadon Moody, Luke Secrist; brothers: Dale Carney and wife, Darlene, of Florida and John “Jack” Carney and wife, Robin, of Pennsylvania; sister, Joyce Morris and husband, Sonny, of Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Shelly Carney (wife of Tim Carney) of Pennsylvania; and step-father, Joseph Drysdale of Dallas, TX. Pallbearers: Dennis Carney, Jr., Kevin Carney, Austin Vickrey, Jack Carney, Brett Secrist, Luke Secrist, Jason Moody, Jadon Moody. Honorary Pallbearers: John Carney, Dale Carney, Sonny Morris, Gary Vickrey, Brian Secrist, Kyle Carney.
Services for Mr. Carney are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale, TX. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale, TX. Visitation is 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage contributions to the American Kidney Fund.