Dennis L. Peterson
November 13, 1934 – April 6, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Dennis L. Peterson, age 88, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the comfort of his own home following a ten-year battle with cancer. He was born November 13, 1934, in Seattle, WA, to Jane Ryan Bradfute and Lloyd Peterson.
At a young age, Dennis became a boy scout and found his love for the outdoors, hiking and fishing. He had a natural talent for athletics and loved to play baseball. After graduating from Ballard High School in January of 1953, he enlisted in the Naval Reserves while attending the University of Washington. Two years later, he took a break from school to serve his county in the Navy, where he spent his time on the USS Hornet. When he was honorably discharged, he returned to the U of W, where he found a love for history, literature, and writing. He completed his Bachelor of Arts in 1959, and Master of Arts in 1963, in the fields of Education and Social Sciences. In 1968, Dennis earned a Followship Scholarship to Michigan State University, where he completed his Ph.D. in Education in 1970.
While Dennis studied at the U of W, he met Janyce Aslakson in Literature class and fell deeply in love. They were soon married on December 27, 1958. During their life together, they enjoyed teaching abroad in Germany and traveling through Europe, the Middle East and Asia, hiking, and starting a family. They worked as a team whether it was in education or their personal lives until she passed away in March of 1993. Dennis was lucky enough to experience love twice. He met Carol Ohme in 1995, through mutual friends, and they were married on October 25, 2001. During their time together, they traveled to Australia, New Zealand, and Italy, and enjoyed living part-time in Arizona. People would often see them walking through the Confluence Nature Reserve or checking out the wildflowers and birds in Eastern Washington. They also enjoyed listening to music, singing and laughing together.
Dennis had a successful 30-year career in education, where he started as a junior high Social Studies teacher in Seattle, WA. Over the years, he was a principal, a superintendent and then retired in 1991, as the North Central Educational Service District Superintendent in Wenatchee. He was known for his love of all birds and nature and was given the nickname “The Owl Man”. He gave presentations to students and community groups throughout the years. He also served on many state and national educational committees and enjoyed traveling to conferences throughout the U.S. and overseas to share his expertise.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Carol Ohme-Peterson; sister, Nora McDonald (Myron); daughter, Jill Schroeder (Carl); son, Paul Peterson (Tracie); step-sons: Kevin Ohme, Greg Ohme, Brian Ohme (Chandra); grandchildren: Dana DePalma (Joe), Steve Meyer (Sydney), Evan and Gabriel Peterson, Sarah Ohme, Eamon and Karmen Ohme; and great- grandchildren: Jolene, Ricki, and Forrest. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Peterson; mother, Jane Bradfute; step-mother, Naomi (Kit) Peterson; and step-father, Brad Bradfute; along with his late wife, Janyce Peterson.
Dennis will forever be remembered as a loving husband, a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a respected man of education and an amazing friend. He will be missed, but his memory, legacy, and stories will live on forever.
Family and friends, to honor Dennis, please join us for a Celebration of Life that will be held at the Peterson's home on April 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Dress casually and comfortably, ready to share stories. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Peter Rutherford Scholarship Endowment Fund, Confluence Health Foundation, 526 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Contact Abel Noah, at 509-421-0359, for more information. To leave condolences, or post a memory go to chapelofthevalleyncw.com. Arrangements in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.