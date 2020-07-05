Dennis O. Jack
January 7, 1956 – June 5, 2020
Malaga, WA
In the early morning hours, my brother went to be with the Lord. Dennis Ollie Jack was born on January 7, 1956, to the late Marguerite and Ollie Jack. He was raised on a ten-acre farm in Malaga, WA. Daddy taught all of us kids to hunt, fish, and drive at a very young age. We loved it there!
Later in life, Dennis had pretty difficult times. Our mother helped my brother so much through life, they were very close. He had a lifelong mental disability. His smile and kindness made you always smile.
Dennis is survived only by his sister, Jane Jack of Quincy, WA.
You are invited to visit Dennis’ tribute page at Heritage Memorial Chapel to leave a memory/condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.