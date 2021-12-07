Dennis P. Hendricks

On December 3, 2021, Dennis Paul Hendricks, age 67, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully and into the loving arms of Jesus after a battle with cancer. He was born in Virginia, MN, on December 6, 1954.
Beloved husband to Janice for 47 years; and father to Dawn (Derek) Klinge, Jeremy (Jenny) Hendricks, and Darcie (Donny) Graves; devoted grandfather to Grace, Emilee, Trent, Cody, Caitlyn, and Billy; brother to Wayne (Debbie) Hendricks, Tim (Janice) Hendricks, and Sue (Larry) Horton. He was predeceased by his parents, Alvertus Hendricks of Ohio and Myrtle Domsten of North Dakota; sister, Sharon Hendricks; in-laws of William and Irene DuCette (Nelson).
Dennis had a love for humor and was known for his jokes. His smile was an ever-present fixture, a reflection of his deep and abiding faith in Christ, the foundation of his joy.
A man of service, Dennis derived great pleasure in contributing to his community, particularly those at Wenatchee First Assembly. He also served as a city council member for East Wenatchee for many years and was proud of his efforts to lower taxes.
His career included work as an inspector for the Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission and various maintenance jobs within the Washington Department of Transportation.
Gratitude was a hallmark of Dennis's life. In his last days, most of his conversations were focused on expressing how thankful he was for his many blessings—time with his wife, family, and friends and the good life he'd lived. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Assembly Church, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA, on December 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. His friend and pastor, Jerry Beebe, will be officiating.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Hendricks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.