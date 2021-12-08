Dennis W. Oliver, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away on December 1, 2021. He was born January 17, 1943, in Biloxi, MS. Dennis graduated from Lakewood High School, class of 1961, where he played varsity water polo. He enjoyed playing and watching sports, with his competitive nature. Over the years, he had numerous pets that he loved and adored. He owned and operated Oliver’s Landscape Maintenance Co. in both California and Washington, for over 50 years. He retired in Boynton Beach, FL, and recently moved back to Washington to be close to family.
He was survived by his wife, Ruth Jacobs Oliver; and three daughters: Jodi Eggli, Lisa Johnston, and Amie Eaton; eight grandchildren: Rochelle Mamelli-Johnston, Alissa (Eggli) Lencioni, Dennis Johnston, Danielle Eggli, Brittnay Gilstrap, Samantha Eggli, Dylan Eaton, and Madelyn Eaton; and seven great-grandchildren; Cotrell, Brielle, Sydnee, Tyce, Kynslee, Logan and Noelle. He is also survived by his brother, William Joseph Oliver, Jr. and his family. He was predeceased by his parents, William Joseph Oliver and Rita Norma Alve) Oliver; and step-son Bruce Wade. More than anything he loved his family and was always there for them.
Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
