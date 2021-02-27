Dennis Wesley Shook
Wenatchee, WA
Dennis Wesley "Shookie" Shook, 73, of Honeysett Rd., Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was born December 12, 1947, at the Frostburg Memorial Hospital in Frostburg, MD. Mr. Shook was the son of the late, George Wesley Shook and Eleanor Jane Harden Shook.
Dennis was a 1965 graduate of Mt. Savage High School, Mt. Savage, MD. He held an ADN degree in Nursing from Alleghany College of Maryland, in Cumberland, MD, and a BA degree in Psychology from Evergreen State College, in Olympia, WA.
Dennis was a Veteran of the Vietnam Era. He served two tours of duty in the United States Navy, from September 6, 1967, to September 4, 1973. He was an E-5 Petty Officer, Electronics Technician Radar (ETR2) on the USS Ponce (LPD-15) HP, Norfolk, VA. He was awarded numerous decorations, including the National Defense Service Medal, a Combat Ribbon, the Vietnam Service Medal, a Good Conduct Award, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Throughout his military and civilian life, he was a member of many humanitarian and prestigious organizations such as: The American Legion, The Fraternal Order of the Eagles (FOE), and The Girl Scouts of America.
Dennis had over 40 years experience as a Registered Nurse. He worked as a Registered Nurse in both Maryland and Washington State. He had ICU/CCU training, as well as Psychiatric and Supervisory experience. He was a Title 19 Surveyor and a HIV Counselor. He retired in 2018, as a RN/Quality Specialist from Confluence Health/Central Washington Hospital and Clinics in Wenatchee, WA.
Dennis will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Carole Shook; and his granddaughter, April Noel Huggins. Dennis is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janie Williams Shook; two daughters: Tamara Ann Nichols, and husband, Philip Lynn of Granite Falls, WA, and Karen Lynn Huggins of Olympia, WA; three grandchildren: Beth Michelle Carroll and husband, Trevor Lee of Mill Creek, WA, Ryan Allen Nichols of Granite Falls, WA, and Adam James Huggins of Olympia, WA; brother, Kenneth Dale Shook of Frostburg, MD; nieces: Shannon Denise Logsdon and Samantha Renee Shook, both of Cumberland, MD., Christina Marie Aman of Frostburg, MD; a nephew, Brian Wesley Shook and wife, Tonya Lynn Hohnewald of Tennessee; great-nieces: Abigail Brianna Logsdon, Meadow Sierra Aman, Cheyenne Rayne Aman, and Sarah Lynn Coleman; great-nephews: Brodyn James Logsdon, Xavier Wesley Shook, Gabriel Zachary Shook, and Johathan William Coleman; and many cousins.
At his request, he will be cremated. There will be no viewing or service. Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, in Lacey, WA.
In Dennis’s memory, a donation may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
In Dennis's memory, a donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.