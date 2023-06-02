Derek “Doc” Edward Love

With heavy hearts we share that on May 23, 2023, Derek Edward Love, 58, of Ephrata, WA, passed in a house fire with his beloved dog by his side. As tragic as this ending is, we won't let it be the final story of such a wonderful human, adored family member, and devoted friend to many.
Many knew Derek as “Doctor 'Doc' Love,” which was a moniker he was quite proud of and worked tirelessly to live up to. Derek was vivacious, with a wicked sense of humor and the life of the party. He was also the world's biggest teddy bear, an animal whisperer, kid terrorizer and could charm the socks off of old ladies.
He was born in Wenatchee, WA, May 7, 1965. As a kid, Derek played hockey, helped in his family orchard, rode dirt bikes, and tormented teachers until he graduated from Eastmont Senior High in 1984.
As an adult, Derek worked hard, played even harder, rode motorcycles, snowmobiles and tormented everybody. Although Derek's battle cry may have been “Born to be Wild,” he was also thoughtful, sweet, creative, and loyal to those he loved. We know Derek is already in the ethers, spinning tales and tickling the funny bones of his grandparents, Phyllis and Nathan Love; little brother, Adrian; his mischief mentor and uncle, Peter Love; with his beloved dogs: Moose and Joker laying at his feet.
Carrying on his legacy of humor and love will be his son, Adam; parents, Robert and Karen; sisters: Kathi and Kerri (Jason Charles); his aunt and uncle; many beloved cousins; a niece and nephew; and more friends than we can count. He will be deeply missed and his absence will be felt in all of our days.
A Celebration of Life will be announced later this summer. Please be ready to share your stories and tall tales of Doc in all his glory. We look forward to seeing you there.
