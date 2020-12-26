Derry Joseph Donoghue Jr.

Derry “Mannie” Joseph Donoghue, Jr.
March 11, 1961 – December 2, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Derry J. Donoghue, Jr. passed away in his sleep in the early morning hours of December 2, 2020. However unexpectedly this loss was, Derry knew what lay beyond this temporary journey’s end. Derry “Mannie” was born in Everett, WA, on May 11, 1961. He spent his early years in the Snohomish and Maltby, WA, area and at Pine River Ranch, in 1974. He graduated Leavenworth High School in Leavenworth, WA, in 1979. Derry was lead partner for Donoghue Logging, alongside his father, Derry Sr., for 15 years, most currently with Hurst Construction. Derry found exceptional ways to craft an extraordinary life for the people he surrounded himself with. Whether it was a smile, a self-deprecated joke, or a strong hug, he really knew how to make anyone feel as though he genuinely understood the invisible battles they were fighting. Belonging in a time older than this, Derry found great pleasure in an old truck and a crackling fire. He loved wading into a fast stream and sitting down for something good to eat with those he loved.
Derry called Washington State home and found solace and providence in the deep woods of the Eastern Cascades. He could drive and operate anything with a seat and mate his love of the mechanical with the primal, working the backcountry in a pristinely choreographed dance of man, machine, and nature. A true father, partner, son, brother, and friend, Derry always took pride in ensuring his family was well cared for and always provided after. Making sure those around him always had what they wanted and needed, he is irreplaceable and irreplicable.
Derry Donoghue, Jr. is survived by his children: Derry III (29), Danielle (23), Jess (17) of Plain, WA; and his ex-spouse, lifelong friend, and mother of his children, Janna Donoghue-Newell, of Plain, WA. Derry is also survived by his mother, Jeannine Donoghue of East Wenatchee, WA; sister: Deann (Marlin) Kruiswyk (niece and nephews: Carly, Ryan, Carter, and Rhett) of Cashmere, WA; and brother, Derran Donoghue of East Wenatchee, WA.
You are invited to visit Derry’s Online Tribute Page at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to post a memory/condolence and upload photos. There will not be a service at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.