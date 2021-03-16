Dewayne Herron
Wenatchee, WA
Friday, March 12, 2021, Dewayne Herron was peacefully called home, at the age of 86. He was born on April 30, 1934, to Audie Faye (Gleghorn) Herron and James Fieldon Herron, at home in Franklin, AR. He was an only child. Dewayne was raised on a farm and enjoyed working the land with his dad and mom. He was baptized at the age of 16 at The Church of Christ. They moved to Wenatchee, WA, in the early 50's, where his first job was to clean out a neighbor’s strawberry beds for 50¢ a day.
Dewayne met his wife, BJ (Barbara), at Apple Blossom in 1955. They were married July 1, 1956. 30 days later, Dewayne received his draft notice and went to medic training in Ft. Hood, and in January ’57, he went to Korea. BJ went to Arkansas to finish high school. When he returned to Arkansas, the family sold the farm and moved to Wenatchee to make their home.
They raised four children: TJ (Teressa), Craig, Kevin, and Lisa in Sunnyslope, WA. They were brought up to enjoy fishing, camping, and hunting. They enjoyed family outings, especially crabbing at Birch Bay throughout the years. Dewayne enjoyed fly fishing and deep-sea fishing. He loved nothing more than being with his family. He worked for McDougall/Horan Brothers for many years. He was a milkman for 14 years and enjoyed meeting a variety of people and rescued a lot of pets. He then went back to the agriculture business, working in quality control, fruit inspection, and eventually a plant manager at Cascadian Fruit Shippers. He “retired” to the grounds crew at PUD and permanently retired in 1999. Then came travel, fishing, and enjoying his grandkids.
Dewayne was preceded in death by his parents: Audie and James Herron. He is survived by his wife, BJ, of 64 years; four children; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; daughter, TJ (James), granddaughter, Shannon (Marty), great-granddaughters: Aliyah and Adalind, and step-granddaughter, DeElla; son, Craig (Tina), grandsons: James and Dustin; son Kevin (Jennifer), granddaughter, Cherie (Michael), great-granddaughters: Ayden and Emery, step-granddaughters: Summer, Lacey (Dustin), great-granddaughter, Callie, and step-grandsons: Wyatt and Colt; daughter, Lisa (Michael), grandson, Merrick (Kalya), great-grandchildren: Bristyl and Kallon, Brennan (Brynn), Landon, Macauley, Edison and Hensley.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cancer Care Alliance or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.