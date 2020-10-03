Diana Jean Sauer

Dianna Jean Sauer
Tonasket, WA
Dianna Jean Sauer passed away on September 22, 2020, after a courageous 16-year battle with breast cancer. Dianna was born on January 24, 1963, in Wenatchee, WA, to Roy and Katharine Langendorf. Dianna spent her early years growing up in Palisades, WA, and East Wenatchee, WA, before graduating from Wenatchee High School, in 1981. On February 21, 1993, Dianna married George "Skip" Sauer in Leavenworth WA, and in 1995, they moved to Elko, NV. They raised four children in Elko, before moving to Tonasket, WA, in 2007.
A tireless worker, Dianna held many jobs over the years, everything from recess “potty mommy” at the local grade school, to a caregiver for the elderly. At her mother’s urging in the early 1980’s, Dianna attended the Kathleen Peck Modeling and Finishing School in Seattle, WA, but Dianna found she was more comfortable working on her 1965 Ford Galaxie 500, than pursuing a modeling career.
Tall and statuesque with beautiful long red hair, Dianna spent much time babysitting children, before ever starting a family of her own. She was quickly nicknamed “Wonder Woman”, by those kids who loved her so very much.
Dianna was very much a renaissance woman, who excelled at everything she tried in life, and took pride in all that she did. A fantastic homemaker, Dianna loved cooking, gardening, camping, fishing, old movies, and her dogs: Nyla and Snow.
She loved home remodeling projects, owned her own tools, and in previous years, could often be seen working on a car with her father-in-law, the late Bud Sauer. Dianna was a great bargain hunter and was devoted to shopping at the local thrift and Goodwill stores over the years, to which her children benefited greatly.
A wonderful wife, mother, grandma, and friend, Dianna was a sweetheart and a jewel, who touched so many lives in her shortened life. Dianna’s greatest joy of her life were her children and grandchildren, in which her love knew no bounds.
Dianna was preceded in death by her father, Roy Langendorf; brother, Raymond Dahl; and sister, Christina Velone. Dianna is survived by her husband, Skip of Oroville, WA, daughters: Aleshia (Zack) Allen of Spokane, WA, Krystal Sauer of Oroville, WA, Hannah Sauer of Oroville, WA; son Kellen (Kathy) Sauer of Tonasket, WA; mother, Katharine Vanderhyden of Yellville, AR; brother, Patrick Dahl of Aloha, OR; step-father, Gerald Dahl of Spokane, WA; and grandchildren: Hunter, Mya, Luna, Pyper, and Remi.
A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory, Oroville, WA, is in care of arrangements.