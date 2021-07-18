Diana Lee McLean

Diana Lee (George) McLean
September 30, 1943 - June 27, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
A longtime Wenatchee community resident, Diana passed away suddenly at her home, on June 27, 2021. She was 77 years old. One of three children, she was born on September 30, 1943, to Myrl and Yvonne George of Orondo, WA, where she was raised.
Diana exemplified that the measure of success was not where one found themselves at journey's end, but in how many lives were touched along the way. Her infectious smile radiated pure joy and made everyone shine more brightly. A quality difficult to define, it was easier to portray its absence. The personal standards of decency embraced her life with both courage and grace. She found genuine beauty of simple pleasures; family and friends well-loved. Virtues of wisdom, integrity, compassion, laughter, and most notably faith, were the very essence of who she was and shared so generously.
After graduating from Eastmont High School, she attended Wenatchee Valley College and received an AA degree. During that time, she worked at numerous jobs and became an accomplished seamstress, as well as a quilter. Her professional career of more than 30 years, began with a humble beginning as a sales associate in the Women's Department at Sears and Roebuck, followed by advancing to Department Manager. Understanding how far hard work could get one, pride was the wind in her wings. Her character had to be earned piece by piece. Soon, she was promoted to the West Coast Regional Corporate office in Bellevue, WA, as a Buyer. Subsequently, she became a Store Manager in Wenatchee, WA, Bellevue, WA, Denver, CO, and Spokane, WA. Several years later, she was offered a promotion located at the Corporate Headquarters in Chicago, IL, but decided to retire instead. Diana's success was attributed to her intelligence, hard work, honesty, and a sense of fairness, for all those with whom she worked.
She married Harold Johnston in Coeur d Alene, ID. In time, they began nourishing a beautiful family. They had two sons, Damon and Brent. As a mother, Diana's success was moving. The love between a parent and child is a bond of the strongest kind. It could be seen with a beaming smile and the look of pride in her eyes. It could be heard in her laughter and words of encouragement. Teaching them to keep believing; no matter how difficult the climb, that there would always be a silver lining.
In 1974, Diana married Clifford McLean. After living in several locations, they decided on returning to the Wenatchee Valley and be close to family. Diana found peace and hope in the community that she adored so much. And Cliff's love, support, and companionship, propelled her for nearly 47 years.
Diana was highly respected. Many people benefited from her charitable service. She was a volunteer champion for CASA, a life-changing experience that made the community a better place. This became one of her endeared passions. Even with her busy family and community life, she made time to cultivate friendships and hobbies. These included Bible study, reading, canning, quilting, and even making mosquito nets for the people in Africa.
The fondness for children she had was astonishing. She inspired others with her determination, candor, humor, and most especially, when in the face of adversity. Many times, she was the glue that held the family together. Watching her grandchildren grow, graduate from the university, and prosper in their own families was incredibly cherished.
Diana was a member of the Faith Presbyterian Church in East Wenatchee, WA. There, she found devotion and a great affinity for new friends. She was the volunteer extraordinaire. If someone needed a ride, something from the office, or an operator for the music system, Diana would do it. She was an amazing lady who was witty, sharp as a tack, and pragmatic. One can't connect the dots looking forward. They can only be connected looking backward. Diana's death added yet another crowning circle, others could then, hear the symphony of her life. Within it, her instrument was the voice of harmony echoing throughout the world. It was the voice of hope. And it was the voice of love in everyone. Our family will deeply miss her...Our G-Ma to the SKY!
Diana is survived by her children: Damon Johnston (Julie), and Brent Johnston; grandchildren: Tyler Johnston (Patty), Nolan Johnston, Sophia Johnston, and Claire Johnston; great-grandchild, Kristin Roelen; step-children: Marlene McLean, Mark McLean (Shana), and Marshal McLean; and many step-great-grandchildren; and step-great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Neoma Young (Thomas). Diana was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford McLean; parents, Myrl and Yvonne George; step-father, Howard Ashberger; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elgin and Helen McLean; brother, Phillip George; daughter-in-law, Karin Crosby Johnston (Brent); former spouse, Harold Johnston (previous husband); former father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Ella Johnston.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at the Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802, on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.