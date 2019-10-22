Diane K. (Redick) Pefferman
March 21, 1948 - October 16, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Diane was born in Wenatchee, WA, and graduated from Wenatchee High School with the class of 1966. She earned a BA in Education from Central Washington University in 1971. She and Ed were married in Wenatchee, in April of 1972, and lived in Oregon and Alaska for a time. More recently, they enjoyed living in Issaquah, WA, before retiring to Wenatchee in 2014.
Diane was a special person who was known for her generosity, loyalty, and sense of fun. Although she never used her teaching degree in a classroom, she was a born teacher and the family benefited in both small and large ways from her generous nature. She was the keeper of the family history and would want us to keep holding those memories close.
We will miss her every single day and know that she would insist that we laugh loudly and often.
Diane is survived by husband, Ed Pefferman; son, Mike Pefferman; son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Amy Pefferman; grandsons: Kai and Eli Pefferman; and siblings: Larry Redick and Shirley Redick Robinson. She is also survived by her nephews: Chad and Corey Redick; and nieces: Sydney Miller-Schulze and Haley Brink; as well as many special cousins. Diane was preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Lois Redick.
At her request, there will be no Memorial Service, but donations made to the American Cancer Society in her name are welcome.
