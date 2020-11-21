Diane Ramona Gifford
May 28, 1937 - November 9, 2020
Melbourne, AR,
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Diane Ramona Gifford passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 9, 2020, in Melbourne, AR. She was 83. Diane was born on May 28, 1937, in Sage, AR, to Adam Freeman Warnett and Helen Marie Warnett (Moser). Diane was non-responsive at birth, but was revived by her grandmother. Her family believed she was spared for God's purpose, for her to share of His love with others.
Diane spent her younger years in Arkansas. She met Robert Blane Gifford, while visiting a farm in Arkansas, who she would later reunite with in Wenatchee. WA. In the late 1940's, Diane's family relocated to Wenatchee, where she attended Wenatchee High School. She had the honor of being the ribbon cutter for Wenatchee's grand opening of the Senator George Sellar bridge, in 1950. During high school, Diane reunited with Robert and they married on April 1, 1954, in Coeur d'Alene, ID. They settled in the Wenatchee Valley, where they raised their family. Robert and Diane welcomed Teresa, their first daughter, in 1955, and Gary, their son, in 1956. Diane spent the following years attending to her children while Robert completed his electrician certification. Diane later gave birth to their second daughter, Laurie, in 1964, and their third daughter, Lorraine, in 1968.
Diane enjoyed being a homemaker and caring daily for her husband, children, and later on, all of her grandchildren. She was very involved in all of her children's and grandchildren's lives. Diane was most proud of her legacy that she would leave with her family. Steadfast in her faith, Diane took every opportunity she could to be of service to the Lord and others. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, and would later, lead the Ladies Prayer and Share, while attending Wenatchee First Assembly. In the 1970's, Diane and Robert had the opportunity to travel to the Holy Land, in Israel, with a church group. In the 1990's, she went on mission trips to Mexico and Honduras, a long-held calling that came to fruition. These trips were inspiring to Diane and she loved to share her experiences with her family. Diane also enjoyed regularly visiting women at the Chelan County Jail, to minister, pray, and lead several of their hearts to the Lord.
When you met Diane, you knew you were meeting someone who had the Spirit of God in them. She used her gifts to make others' lives better. Diane was the most selfless, angelical woman you could ever meet. You never left her house hungry, whether it was through a warm meal of enchiladas or biscuits and gravy (two of her family's favorites). She devoted thousands of hours of prayer for loved ones and strangers. Diane was a true prayer warrior who loved reading scriptures daily, teaching bible stories to her grandchildren, and singing praise songs to start her day. Her joy of the Lord was infectious as she was encouraging and inspiring to everyone. Robert and Diane eventually moved back to the family farm in Melbourne, in 2003. Diane suffered from a stroke in 2007, but it did not deter her from continuing to serve others and remain unwavering in her faith.
Diane is survived by her husband, Robert Gifford, of Melbourne, AR; two daughters: Laurie Gifford of Melbourne, AR, and Lorraine (Cory) Johnston of Henderson, NV; 12 grandchildren: Amie, Kim, Aaron, Bobby, Nichole, Anjel, Andrea, Garet, Jenna, Jared, Blake, and Brittany; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Teresa Elaine Kennedy; son, Gary Blane Gifford, and a grandson, Ryan Gifford.
There are no services scheduled at this time.