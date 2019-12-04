Diane Shaw
Brewster, WA
Diane was born on September 1, 1955, to Kyle and Joyce Jenkins at McKinley Memorial Hospital in Brewster, WA. She was raised by her mother, Joyce, and step-father, Jasper Walker. Diane attended grade school in Twisp, WA, and Brewster. She graduated from Brewster High School in 1973.
After graduation, Diane worked at Brewster Drug, Lindsey’s, and Mid Valley Bank in Omak, WA, and Chelan, WA. She moved to Spokane, WA, and attended Mr. Lee’s School of Beauty, but Diane was not a city girl, and she came back to Brewster, and later, made the Methow Valley her home for nearly 30 years. After meeting Sam Shaw, they were married in Whitefish, MT, in 1998, and made their home in Brewster.
Diane was very nurturing and always aspired to be a nurse. It was no surprise that Diane earned her certificate to be a medical assistant. She worked in clinics around the Brewster area. It was something she truly had a passion for, but she was happiest being a wife and step-mother.
Diane enjoyed traveling with her husband, Sam. Montana was one of her favorite places. Together, they competed in many shooting competitions. She also enjoyed gardening and baking. She made the best homemade rolls and scratch pecan pie around!!
Diane was very brave and faced the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer head on, for over two years, but to our sadness, she lost her battle on November 19, 2019.
Diane was preceded in death by her father, Kyle Jenkins; step-father, Jasper Walker; and her grandparents. Surviving is her husband, Sam Shaw of Brewster, WA; step-sons: Greg Shaw of Tucson, AZ; and Gabe Shaw (Kirsten) and two step-grandchildren of Yelm WA; her mother, Joyce Steele of Brewster, WA; brothers: Terry Walker (Jackie) of Spokane, WA, and Gary Walker (Patty) of Carlton, WA; half-brother, Scott Jenkins (Jan) of Bridgeport, WA; sister, Gloria Walker Poulsen (Todd) of Brewster, WA; half-sister, Lisa Jenkins Spotanski of Wenatchee, WA; two step-sisters; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Our family appreciates all your heartfelt condolences during this difficult time. Diane will be dearly missed by each and everyone who knew her.