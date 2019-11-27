Diane Walker Shaw
September 1, 1955 – November 19, 2019
Brewster, WA
Diane Walker Shaw won her battle with pancreatic cancer on November 19, 2019. She was born on September 1, 1955. Diane went to Brewster public schools and later, attended college in Spokane, WA, after which she returned to Brewster and continued her training in the medical field.
While living in the Methow Valley for numerous years, Diane met the love of her life, Sam Shaw. They were married in Whitefish, MT, in 1998. Some of her greatest joys were raising their two sons, and accompanying Sam throughout the Northwestern states, while he traveled for his work.
Diane is survived by her husband, Sam Shaw of Brewster, WA; sons: Greg of Tucson, AZ, and Gabe (Kirsten) of Yelm, WA; grandsons: Wyatt and Wade; mother, Joyce Steele siblings: Terry Walker, Gary Walker, Gloria Walker Poulsen; nephew, Josh Walker; nieces: Jill Walker, Danielle Walker Campbell, Tia Walker.
A Celebration of Diane's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Seventh-day Adventist School, 115 Valley Rd., Brewster, WA. A light dinner will follow, also at the school. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Okanogan County cancer organization “Bouncing for Boobies”. This organization was so overwhelmingly generous and supportive to Diane. Please consider a donation to Bouncing for Boobies, so they can continue to help others as they battle cancer. Donations can be mailed to: Bouncing for Boobies, P.O. Box 178, Okanogan, WA, 98840. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.