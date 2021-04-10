Dillis Burgess Ward
Wenatchee, WA
Dillis “Dick” Ward went home to be with his Savior on March 24, 2021. Dick was 95 years old. He died of natural causes at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. Dick was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He was a consummate gentleman and loved by so many.
Dick was born on September 19, 1925, to parents, Dillis “Dick” and Helen Ward in Manson, WA. He was named after his great-grandfather and his father. He very proudly carried the title Dillis Burgess Ward III, and then Dick Ward, Jr. He was the middle child of three sons. His namesake came across the Oregon Trail, in 1853, and his grandparents were early pioneers in the Wenatchee Valley. Dick grew up on his parents apple ranch and worked in the orchards alongside them. He attended school in Manson, and later graduated high school in Wenatchee, while living with his grandparents.
Dick entered the U.S. Navy, at age 17, and was a World War II veteran. He served on the aircraft carrier the USS Shamrock Bay in the South Pacific and he was very proud to have been off the coast of Iwo Jima, when the Marines posted the American flag in the now famous flag raising photograph. The photo was developed on his ship and he had an original copy. His ship also made trips across the Atlantic to Casablanca.
After Dick retired from active duty in the Navy, he returned to Wenatchee to attend college. He graduated from Wenatchee Junior College and attended Washington State University, where he studied Horticulture. In 2016, he was named alumni of the year for Wenatchee Valley College. Dick worked for Alcoa for eight years and was a part owner of Wenatchee Paint and Glass for 35 years, where he worked until his retirement. Dick was very active in leadership in Kiwanis and helped found clubs in Wenatchee and Manson. He was a member of American Legion post #10, in Wenatchee, and the VFW Post, in East Wenatchee, WA, and held offices of leadership. Dick had also been a member of the Applearians and the Elks Club.
Dick married the love of his life, Virginia Dearing, on November 15, 1947, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wenatchee. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, before Virginia died in 1998. They were lifelong members of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wenatchee, and Dick served in leadership on the Vestry and as a Lay Eucharistic Minister. He also coordinated the Holy Week Services for the community for years. They had two daughters: Marcia and Cynthia. Dick and Virginia loved to play golf and to go dancing and after retirement, became snowbirds, and traveled to the southwest during winters in their RV. Dick loved hosting family reunions at the Manson Boat Club on Lake Chelan.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; parents, Dillis and Helen Ward; and brother, Gerald (Jerry) Ward. He is survived by daughters: Marcia Greenfield of Chehalis, WA, and Cynthia Ward of Wenatchee, WA; granddaughters: Sarah Veach and Rebecca (Brandon) Barney; and great-granddaughter, Emma Veach; brother, Jack (Beverly) Ward; six dear cousins; and numerous second cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Dick will be laid to rest in the Columbarium at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in a private family service. There will be a public Memorial and Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Chapel of The Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Memorial donations for Dick can be mailed to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1642, Wenatchee, WA, 98807. All arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.