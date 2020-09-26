Dixie Lu O'Connell
January 11, 1939—August 5, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Dixie went to be with The Lord Jesus at 8:40 a.m.. on August 5, 2020. The Richard J. "Dick" O'Connell family of East Wenatchee, WA, is greatly missing a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. All who knew her were so blessed by her smile, encouragement, confidence building words, undying loyalty, unconditional and unending love, her listening ear, and amazing wisdom! She was filled with humor, devotion, a strong work ethic, and most of all - a deep, abiding faith in Jesus, which has always been a shining example and inspiration. She always filled her roles so perfectly, sacrificially, and always about others before herself.
Born in Anaconda, MT, she was the third of four children of Flournoy and Roberta Trumbull. The family relocated to Milton-Freewater, OR, for a time, then to Portland, OR, during WWII, where her father took employment in the shipyard. Following the war, the family returned to and made their home in Milton-Freewater. Here, she finished her primary education and fondly recalled the slower pace of life during those times, highlighted by regular family get-togethers of aunts, uncles, and cousins, for food, visiting, and games, and evenings gathered around the radio for nightly broadcasts. Sometimes, she would accompany her parents for trips downtown or to one of the parks, on a summer Saturday evening, just for an ice cream and to enjoy watching other folks; simpler times indeed! Athletic by nature, as a girl, she always ran everywhere she went - errands, appointments, or to and from school.
After graduating from high school in 1956, Dixie began taking classes at Eastern Oregon State College in LaGrande, OR. As a cheerleader, she became acquainted with basketball center, Dick O'Connell, and they soon began dating; it was love at first sight! They were married in September of 1957, and began their nearly 64-year adventure of love and devotion to each other. The words - “It was about the most perfect marriage I’ve ever seen or even heard about, True Love” came from all sides of the family… “Dick-and-Dixie was like one word. They were a team, an item, quite the couple!”
Following their nuptials, Dixie left college and went to work for a Caterpillar dealership; Dick followed to the same company as a part-time employee and, upon his graduation, went to work in heavy machinery sales.
Children soon began to appear: Dan, Pat, Mary, and the young couple bought their first home in LaGrande. After a transfer to John Day, OR, the couple were blessed with their fourth child, Jan. 1967 saw another promotion for Dick and transfer to Wenatchee, WA, with a new home for the family in East Wenatchee, WA.
Very busy years followed, seeing all her family becoming involved with church, sports, scouting, skiing, boating, bike rides, walks, summer jobs, golf, hiking, camping, and more. We even had enjoyed a family airplane that took us to visit grandparents. Through it all, Dixie kept the kids prepared and on-schedule with transportation logistics, impeccably organized, wonderful meals, clean clothes, the right equipment and bottomless love and support, which filled them with motivation and encouragement. She knew our deepest needs before we did, and how to point us in the right direction. At one point, for a number of years in the 1970's, she was also a Wenatchee Daily World paper route mom of four carriers, with all that that implies. What a marvel she was!
With all her kids in school, Dixie took an associate-teaching position at Eastmont High School, instructing students on reading and comprehension skills. She loved working with each and every pupil, and always had extra time for those who were struggling. She enjoyed this work, and every student was special to her.
Around this time, she and Dick bought a large sailboat which was kept on Puget Sound. With her ever-present enthusiasm, Dixie quickly grew to embrace the responsibilities of First Mate and Galley Supervisor as the family spent endless holidays and weekends tending to the boat and exploring the wonders of Washington's coastal waterways up into the San Juans. She loved to share her excitement with the Captain and crew, as they encountered whales and other wildlife during these adventures.
As their children began to leave home, career shifts once again saw her and Dick on the move; first to Escondido, CA, where the couple built a new country home; a one-year business posting to American Samoa was quite an adventure; returning to Washington they built a custom home on Whidbey Island viewing the Puget Sound.
After their retirement, she accompanied Dick with their fifth-wheel trailer as they traveled Washington and acted as camp hosts at many campgrounds. Mom delighted in all of these adventures. Always filled with curiosity, she took pleasure in making new friends on their travels and learning everything that she could about their experiences. She had a very genuine, Christian love for all people.
In 2001, she and Dick returned to East Wenatchee to more fully enjoy their family. Here, Dixie finally had time to dive into her Bible studies, beautiful embroidery, cooking, baking, and canning, friends and family. She loved working in their landscape and tending her beloved roses. She delighted in her grandkids and great-grandkids, and was incredibly proud of each of them. One of her greatest pleasures in life was the enjoyment of God's creation, which she experienced through her love of birds, squirrels, the family Labrador Retrievers, and gorgeous Wenatchee Valley sunsets.
Each day until her last, brought new wonder and discoveries for Dixie, and an ever-greater appreciation for life through her walk with Jesus and her deep abiding love for her husband and their family.
Dixie is survived by husband, Dick, of 63-years; their four children; seven grandchildren;, two great-grandchildren (plus two on the way!); and brothers: Wayne Trumbull of Milton-Freewater, OR, and Bruce Trumbull of Kennewick, WA. Her passing was preceded by her parents; and brother, Gene Trumbull.
Dixie’s deep faith in God was the focus of her life and she was full of His character - humble, unselfish, joy filled, and deeply caring. She was an advocate and an inspiration for all. We’re so grateful for her time with us and how God used her to grow Himself into the lives of those around her.
