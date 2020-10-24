Docia "Dee" Gills Bryson
Seattle, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Docia “Dee” Bryson was born in Day, AR, on May 20, 1917, to Sarah Etta and James Alpheus Gills of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on October 15, 2020, in Seattle, WA, at the age of 103. She is survived by her loving family.
She did it her way.
To read the full obituary and sign virtual guestbook: https://funerals.coop/obituaries/docia-dee-bryson.html
To plant a tree in memory of Docia Bryson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.