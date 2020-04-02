Dolly "June" Smith
February 21, 1929 - March 30, 2020
Dolly "June" Smith, 91, of Wenatchee, WA, formally of Chelan, WA, died on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born to Eugene and Edith Haworth on February 21, 1929, in Whitefish, MT. She spent half of her childhood on the farm in Caldwell, ID, before moving to the Chelan area (Lucerne), where her father worked in the Holden Village copper mine and her mother in the cook house. June had a wonderful personality, great sense of humor, big heart, loved to dance, and enjoyed travelling (road trips) with her friends, Rita and Signe. One special trip was driving through the Midwest and visiting Nashville, TN (she loved Country and Western music). She spent most of her life in the Chelan area, and while raising seven children on her own, worked sorting apples, waitressing, and running a daycare for 15 plus years. The children in her daycare, now adults, still acknowledge June as a special, caring person and friend. June took great pleasure in visiting with her children and grandchildren anytime she could get the chance. She was a very loving mother and grandmother.
June was preceded in death by her sons: Ron and Duane Oakes; and brother, “Gene” Haworth. Survivors include her children: Patty Johnston (Roy), Debra Johnston (Raymond) of Wenatchee, WA, Randy Oakes of Bonney Lake, WA, Ken Smith of Wenatchee, WA, and Kathy Smith of Chelan, WA; 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
There will be a gathering at a later date, with more details to follow.