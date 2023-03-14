Dolores Alexander
Dolores Alexander, 91, of Waterville, WA, passed away on March 9, 2023, of pneumonia, at Amber Waves Senior Living. She was born on June 3, 1931, in Wenatchee, WA, to Lloyd Fender and Rose Hatch Fender. She attended Pateros High School and was a graduate of 1949.
Dolores married Winton McClure on September 21, 1949. Within one year of marriage, they had twin daughters. Four years later, a son was born. The family moved multiple winters to follow construction work. After years of construction, the couple took over Winton's step-dad's dry land wheat farm. Delores spent many hours working on the family farm; pulling rye, driving the wheat truck, and cooking meals. Dolores was a caretaker. She took care of her husband, Winton, as he had many health problems. She was trained to run a dialysis machine, where she acted as his nurse. For 20 years and 40 surgeries, she never complained or gave up hope. Winton passed on December 27, 1993. On October 10, 1997, she married Gene Alexander. They remained married until his passing, on June 29, 2013.
Dolores devoted her life to her family and was an expert seamstress and cook. Her main passion was her dahlia garden, where she spent much of her time. Dolores was also a member of the Bethel Assembly Church and a member of Eastern Star.
Dolores is survived by her daughters: Darla (Jack) Avenell and Marla Malone, all of Mansfield, WA; granddaughter, Tricia (Pete) Sima of Mansfield, WA; grandson, Justin Avenell of Mansfield, WA; granddaughter, Michelle (Dave) Marden of Orondo, WA; grandson, Marty (Shelly) Malone of Chewelah, WA; brother, Lloyd Fender of East Wenatchee, WA; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two husbands; a son; her parents; and a brother.
Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. The family is having a private service and burial at the Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield, WA. Memorial donations can be sent to the Douglas County Ambulance #5, 138 Main St., Mansfield, WA, 98830, or the American Cancer Association at www.donate.cancer.org.
