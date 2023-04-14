Dolores C. Sebring

Delores C. Sebring, A.K.A. Sebring-McMonagl (Cockrum) was born and raised in Wenatchee, WA, her whole life. She grew up and lived on Wheeler Hill, Wenatchee Heights-Squilchuck, until moving down into Wenatchee in 1980. Dolores rode a horse to Squilchuck Grade School, graduated from Wenatchee High School, and joined Bee Hive Grange at age 14 as a life-time member.
Delores enjoyed sewing and picture puzzles. She worked as a beautician for ladies that were 35+ years. She also regularly attended Calvary Bible Church and was an active member of the Wenatchee Pioneer Daughters; her grandparents: Eli and Ida Zimmerman; were early Squilchuck settlers.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard Sebring (1946-1981), and second husband, Frank McMonagle (1990-2020); four older brothers: Allen, Art, Ray, and Roy Cockrum; parents, Lon and Charlotte Cockrum. She is survived by children: Terry (Laurie) Sebring, Susan Sebring, Eric (Janelle) Sebring, all of East Wenatchee, WA; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; and a large extended family. A special thanks to Blossom Creek staff for their thoughtful care.
There will be a Graveside Service on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Donations can be made to Calvary Bible Church.
Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones&Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Sebring as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.